Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 44.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

