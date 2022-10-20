Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

