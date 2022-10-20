Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $222,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $179.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

