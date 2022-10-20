Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 88 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $335.49 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $672.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

