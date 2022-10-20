ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $82,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $556.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.91.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 390.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

