SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SEI Investments by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 298.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

