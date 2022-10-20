SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $737,960 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

