Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 16th

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

