Scotiabank Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$114.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.78.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH traded down C$2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$97.16. 21,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,398. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$101.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.42.

Insider Activity

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$32,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,957,617.34. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$222,525. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,957,617.34. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $1,179,792.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.