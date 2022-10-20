Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 41,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,255. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

