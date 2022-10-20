Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 39,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

