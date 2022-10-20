Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 727,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,417 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $35,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 179,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $51.10.

