Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,864. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.