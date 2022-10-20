Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £18,800 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($22,716.29).

Schroders Stock Up 1.1 %

Schroders stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 382.30 ($4.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,373. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,710.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,461.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 629.50 ($7.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,112.65.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Schroders’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on SDR. Barclays cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

