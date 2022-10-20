Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.12) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.00) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

SHA stock opened at €5.15 ($5.26) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($17.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.44.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

