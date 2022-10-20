SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $286.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $380.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.23. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

