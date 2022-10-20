Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.94 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Sapphire has a market cap of $62.94 million and $20,903.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,283.12 or 0.06733298 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00080478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.