SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €115.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded down €1.00 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €89.16 ($90.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,205,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.46. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

