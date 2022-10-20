Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 4,309 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

