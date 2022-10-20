SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $157.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,019,228,273,934 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.