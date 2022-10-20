Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 91,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 349,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,574,625. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

