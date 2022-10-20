Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 2,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,751. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

