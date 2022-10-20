Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,528 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
CMF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,138. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.