Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,437 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 0.6% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,083. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

