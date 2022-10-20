Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.13. 277,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

