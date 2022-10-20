Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 386 Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.47. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,678. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $155.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

