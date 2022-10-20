RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.45

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.45. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
RSA Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %
About RSA Insurance Group
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
