Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 700 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.63% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 474.15 ($5.73) on Thursday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 509.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 516.96.

Insider Activity at HSBC

About HSBC

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

