Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $115.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,703,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after acquiring an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,336,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
