Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $115.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,703,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after acquiring an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,336,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

