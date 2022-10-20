Rosenblatt Securities Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $84.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.97.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.1 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

