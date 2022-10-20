Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RKT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
RKT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,447,807 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 921,300 shares of company stock worth $7,283,967 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
