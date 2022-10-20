Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RKT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,447,807 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 921,300 shares of company stock worth $7,283,967 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

