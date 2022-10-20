Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Position Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431,152 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.77% of Roblox worth $137,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.