RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in AT&T were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,403,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

