RMR Wealth Builders Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $222,000. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $178.78. The stock had a trading volume of 67,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,912. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average of $186.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

