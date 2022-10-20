RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BOKF NA boosted its stake in General Motors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 305,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,858,214. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

