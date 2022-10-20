RMR Wealth Builders Invests $781,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 231,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

