RMR Wealth Builders Has $465,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,767 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after acquiring an additional 565,126 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,302,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,007,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 60,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $212.88. 11,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.82. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

