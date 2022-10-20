RMR Wealth Builders Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $165,102,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.60. 41,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $240.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

