RMR Wealth Builders Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,879,000 after buying an additional 324,905 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,001,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,904,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.83. 54,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

