RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 467.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.63. 53,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.