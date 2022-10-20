RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 700.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 116,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,589 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 19,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

