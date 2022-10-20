RMR Wealth Builders Buys 626 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.92. 133,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

