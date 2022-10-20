RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

