Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $23,822.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,072.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002778 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00050472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005182 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00331961 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $33,727.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.