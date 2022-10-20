Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.66. 31,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,452. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

