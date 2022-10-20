ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $118,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $5.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.15. 6,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,637,247. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.