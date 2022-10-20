Requisite Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 1,136,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

