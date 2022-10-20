Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $108.20 million and $7.48 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.19 or 1.00002567 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002750 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00051867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022809 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005133 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10740288 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,454,106.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

