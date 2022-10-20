Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $108.03 million and $8.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,042.86 or 1.00016092 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002771 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00050211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022966 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10740288 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,454,106.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

