Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $685.06

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 685.06 ($8.28) and traded as low as GBX 511 ($6.17). Renewi shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.17), with a volume of 190,790 shares traded.

Renewi Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 678.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 697. The company has a market capitalization of £413.93 million and a P/E ratio of 657.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40.

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

